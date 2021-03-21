16-year-old boy arrested after woman killed, 4 others injured in crash on I-20

Multiple witnesses told investigators they saw the 16-year-old boy run away from the scene.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after an overnight crash left one woman dead and four other people injured Sunday, according to officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 39500 block of eastbound Interstate 20.

Investigators allege the 16-year-old boy was driving a 2007 Nissan when the front right of the car hit the back left of a Ford F150. The impact caused both cars to veer to the right and spin before the F150 overturned down an embankment, officials said.

The truck landed upside down on its roof in the grassy area of the freeway. The driver of the truck, 50-year-old Miriam Valeriano, was pronounced dead at the scene, per officials.

The four other people in truck were all stable when they were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The victims included two children, an 11-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, and two men, an 18-year-old and a 37-year-old.

Multiple witnesses told investigators they saw the 16-year-old boy get out of the Nissan and run away from the scene, officials said. The car had gone to the right shoulder of the freeway in the aftermath of the crash.

Dallas police found him shortly afterward and detained him, according to officials, before he was taken to the Henry Ward Juvenile Facility on a charge of failing to stop and render aid in an accident involving death.