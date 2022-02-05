New details released in murder of 16-year-old Nimitz High School girl

Van Brisbon, 60, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Lauren Juma, a sophomore at Nimitz High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUMBLE, Texas — A man who is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter faced a judge Monday morning.

Van Brisbon, 60, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Lauren Juma, a sophomore at Nimitz High School. He was being held on a $1 million bond in the Harris County Jail. However, the judge increased the bond to $2 million after Monday's hearing.

More details were revealed over the weekend about what happened on Friday morning when the teen was shot and killed at a home in the 20400 block of Canton Trace near FM 1960 and Lee Road.

This all started at 1 a.m. when Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to a weapons disturbance when the Lauren’s sister called and said her mother’s boyfriend was holding her 16-year-old sister captive inside their home.

"She just wanted to get away, that's all she wanted," Keryca Harmon, the victim's sister, said. "She just said he was being really weird and wanted me to pick her up."

When deputies arrived, they said they heard a gunshot and then screaming, investigators said. The deputies then heard a second shot shortly after.

NEW: Family members and supporters of 16-yr-old Lauren Juma just arrived at court. One of them made this tribute shirt with her picture on it @KHOU The Nimitz High sophomore was shot and killed Friday. pic.twitter.com/TxZr5Oyh7Y — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 2, 2022

Deputies said the 60-year-old suspect came out of the home and told them, “Do what you have to do.”

Prosecutors told a probable cause court judge that police found the 16-year-old with her pants down. Investigators said, when Brisbon walked out of the home in Humble where she was killed, they saw him pulling up his pants.

MORE: Brisbon’s niece left the courtroom in tears, when she heard the gruesome case details. She says Lauren was like a daughter to her Uncle. Live report coming up at noon @KHOU pic.twitter.com/8YhzFNOLIo — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 2, 2022

Lauren's mom and sister who weren't home at the time claim they both spoke to her on the phone before her murder.

"I just know my baby called me on the phone facetimed me and she said mom ‘help me’ and she hung up the phone up that's the last time I heard her voice," Laurie Young, victim's mother, said.

Investigators said the mother of the victim was out of town at work when the incident happened but has since returned.

Young says she doesn't understand how this happened. She'd been in a relationship with the suspect for five years.

"He treated Lauren like she was his baby," said Young. "I don't understand. He can rot in jail. He had no reason to take my baby's life."

Harmon described what it was like when she arrived at the scene that Friday morning.

"I was there for 3 minutes before I heard two gunshots go off, and I could just remember running up to the house and officers telling me to go back to my car,” Harmon said.

On Friday evening, friends and family came together to remember the Nimitz High School sophomore. She had just joined the cheer squad prior to her death.

If you'd like to support the family with funeral costs, they have set up a GoFundMe campaign.