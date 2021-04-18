2 injured in shooting at UNT, campus officials say

Two University of North Texas students were injured Sunday in a shooting on campus, UNT officials said in a statement.

UNT police said they think this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting stemmed from an aggravated assault Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Maple Street that police said involved an altercation between members of a fraternity and another group.

Two UNT students were wounded during the shooting. One was treated and released from the hospital, but a second is still being treated. University officials say that the student's family is with them in the hospital.

The NT Daily, UNT's student newspaper, reported the shooting involved members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.