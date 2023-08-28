Houston man arrested for killing one, injuring another in Grimes County birthday party shooting

Authorities say the shooting took place just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A man from Houston is now in custody in the Grimes County Jail after sheriffs say he shot two people, killing one of them, near Plantersville on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Just after midnight, Grimes County authorities went to investigate a report of a fatal shooting at 6081 Clark Road. When they arrived at the scene and began gathering information, they learned the incident stemmed from an argument that broke out at a birthday party.

Justin Alexander Sanchez, the man arrested, was later discovered to be the person that later pulled out a gun and shot two people, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring another 21-year-old woman. The woman received medical care due to her life-threatening injuries and has been noted as being in stable condition.

Officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.