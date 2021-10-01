A resident at the apartments had called police after they found an unresponsive person inside a parked vehicle.

DALLAS — Arlington police say they are investigating the killing of a 21-year-old transgender woman.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Road in north Arlington near Collins Street and Green Oaks Boulevard, according to a police news release.

A resident at the apartments called police after they found an unresponsive person inside a parked vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Detectives on Friday were still investigating the shooting and canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses or surveillance video.

Police said they did not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex. Investigators had no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police detectives at 817-459-6466. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).