College Station PD: 26-year-old man arrested after robbing a Valero with a gun

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says 26-year-old Jontae Webber was arrested on Monday after robbing a gas station with a gun on Sunday, Feb. 12 around 11:25 p.m.

According to police, Webber showed up to the Valero at 603 Harvey Rd. and revealed a gun. Following this intimidation tactic, Webber collected and left with coins, cash, cigarettes and cigars, police say.

Police say shortly after the robbery occurred officers were able to locate Webber in an apartment building close by.

According to police, the stolen items and gun were found with Webber and he has since been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon by felon.

