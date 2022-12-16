Washington County police in search of man on the run

The man in question caused three Brenham ISD schools to go into a "secure" state in the late morning on Friday, Dec. 16.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical features have not been provided.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, according to authorities, when a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 290 at the overpass at Blue Bell Road due to a vehicle not having a front license plate.

After the driver and passenger were identified by the officer, the passenger reportedly fled the scene on foot. The driver did not flee, according to authorities. The officer later investigated the car and found an empty gun case and a firearm, according to DPS.

Additional Update: Subject not located, unknown location at this time. If you see anything suspicious call 911 right... Posted by Washington County E 9-1-1 on Friday, December 16, 2022

The driver, 28-year-old Alexander Avalos of Houston, was later arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, according to authorities.

Brenham ISD later placed three schools--Krause Elementary, Brenham Middle School, and Brenham Junior High School--in a "secure" state, meaning that all students would be kept inside campus buildings until further notice.

Shortly after, Brenham ISD issued a statement on the matter, which can be found below:

"Brenham PD is working on a case that is not associated with any of our campuses other than the proximity to a few of our campuses. However, in an abundance of caution, we feel the Brenham PD situation necessitates a few of BISD campuses go into a "secure" state: KES, BMS, BJHS. A secure state means that all students remain inside the building. We continue to conduct class but are not allowing anyone in or out of the building. All students and staff are safe. At this time dismissal will proceed as scheduled."

The campuses later resumed normal operations, with classes letting out early for the holiday break. Brenham ISD also issued a follow-up statement on the matter at 11:20 a.m. The statement can be found below:

"Through the advice of Brenham PD we will resume our regular schedule and procedures. We would like to thank the Brenham PD for their diligence in keeping our students, staff, and community safe."

Authorities advise those who spot the suspect to not approach and to notify officials immediately.