Suspect in deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment fire turns self in

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department issued three manslaughter warrants for Acacia Adams on July 20.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly fire at the Northgate Apartments on July 16 has turned herself in, according to The Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Three manslaughter warrants had been issued for Acacia Adams on July 20 in connection to the fire, police confirmed to 6 News.

According to police records obtained by 6 News, Adams was issued a criminal trespassing warning at an address along Faye Street about an hour before the Northgate Apartment complex caught fire and burned down overnight on July 16 and into July 17.

The fire resulted in three deaths and left 31 people without a home.

Police records also indicate that it is believed the fire started in Apartment 3, according to witnesses. That same apartment was leased out to Adams at the time, according to police records.

"They fought every single day and tried to kill each other every single day in that apartment," Northgate Apartments leasing manager Tabitha Milam explained.

Milam went on to share how she believed the building was intentionally set on fire.

"The building caught on fire because of the motorcycle, gas can, and two-cycle engine that was in unit three," Milam said.

"There's no doubt about it," Milam stressed. "This building did not catch on fire by itself."

Milam believes the fire was started by someone who was involved in an altercation earlier that night, however, Milam did not clarify who the person was.

Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she also heard arguing prior to the fire.

"I hear two ladies arguing, and prior to that, the police were called, but they were released. They moved closer down to the apartments and they were arguing and one lady told the other lady that she was going to pack all her stuff and then burn this motherf***er down," said the woman.

Adams is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $100,000 bond for each of the three charges.

Police say the investigation will remain open as more evidence is gathered.