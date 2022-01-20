3 teens found dead inside Crosby-area home identified

Investigators say 15-year-old Hayden Burns shot and killed his 17-year-old sister Hayley and her friend Kadience Cadena, also 17, before turning the gun on himself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The three teens who were found dead inside a Crosby-area home Tuesday afternoon have been identified, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sherriff's Office identified the three as 15-year-old Hayden Burns, 17-year-old Hayley Burns and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 19.

According to authorities, Hayden turned the gun on himself after killing his older sister and her friend. No motive has been provided for the shooting.

The teens were discovered by a next door neighbor while the homeowner was out of town, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"It's really surprising to see something like this happen out here to one of us," neighbor David Givans said. "It's a close community for the most part. We all watch out for each other."

Gonzalez shared a similar sentiment about the tragedy saying, "Anytime there's a child involved ... at the end of the day, we are all parents in some way and connected to young people. It's extremely difficult when we are talking about young people."

Crosby ISD officials released a statement after the teens were identified, despite them not being currently enrolled in the district.

"Our hearts continue to go out to the families impacted by the tragedy in the Crosby community this week," the statement said.