Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case

The two who died 24-year-old Theron Daniel and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14.

Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides of Hillsboro, Ohio have been arrested in their connections with the homicides that took place on Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road, police said.

Bloom's charges include:

Three counts of Capital Murder

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Injury to a Child

Additionally, Benavides's charges include:

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

The incident began on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 6:28 p.m. when Bryan PD responded to a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan. At the scene, authorities found two victims who had been shot, with a third later found and transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for medical treatment, police said.

The individuals who died were later reported as 24-year-old Theron Daniel and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia from College Station and Austin respectfully.