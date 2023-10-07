38 year-old man receives 15-year sentence following guilty plea to familial violence charges

Coty Lohse will be required to serve half of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

BRYAN, Texas — A man was been sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday following a guilty plea in a familial violence case from 2022, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Coty Lohse, 38, was initially arrested on June 23, 2022 after a neighbor called police and informed them that they heard a person crying for help outside his apartment. When authorities showed up, the victim told them that Lohse had tried to stab her with a knife while she tried to get him to leave her apartment.

Lohse was later found attempting to flee officers, and police also found a knife where the victim said the assault had occurred.

According to the District Attorney, while in jail for the 2022 assault, Lohse attacked another inmate unprovoked. He pled guilty to the charge and received a one-year sentence in the Brazos County Jail for his actions.

Lohse will be required to serve half of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.