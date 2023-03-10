Former county commissioner, deputy voter registrar among 4 charged in 'election fraud scheme' in Bee County

The charges relate to members of a candidate's family who falsely claimed to live in a district in order to vote for their family member.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been charged with election fraud in Bee County for their alleged illegal actions during the 2022 election cycle, First Asst. Bee County Attorney Brian Watson said in a news release.

One of the four charged, Carlos Salazar Jr., was a former Bee County commissioner and the deputy voter registrar. He has been charged with eight counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot.

He denied any wrongdoing Tuesday.

“Our only job as a voter registrar is that the form is completed correctly,” Salazar said. “It is not our job as a voter registrar, to start to see the honesty or whatever on when they fill it out.”

Other people charged include:

Edward Salazar: Six counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot.

Linda Salazar: Two counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot.

Edward Lucas Salazar: One count of Illegal Voting.

"Elections Administrator Laura Warnix first uncovered the fraudulent activities. Following her findings, a comprehensive investigation was initiated by the Bee County Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the State Attorney General's Office," the press release said.

The investigation found that the four people lied on applications for voter ballots by stating they lived in what turned out to be an abandoned house at 1401 W. Crockett Ave. in Beeville.

“Now, if this was a residence that was occupied, or maybe they lived in part-time, that becomes very difficult to prove on whether someone is staying there full-time or their full(-time) residence or not,” he said. “But, when it’s an abandoned house, it’s an abandoned house. There’s no possibility you could be residence or domiciled there.”



By claiming that residence, it allowed the four to vote for a political candidate, that was also a family member, in another precinct.

"By falsely claiming this residence, the individuals intended to change their precincts, positioning themselves to vote for a family member actively campaigning within the precinct in question," the release said.

Carlos Salazar said that Watson is trying to make a name for himself to help him in his run for district attorney.



“There was no organization; there was no conspiracy,” he said. “None of the above. None of the above. That is why it is so disappointing and frustrating that we’re having to go through all of this -- because the man is running for DA and he wants to make a name for himself, that’s why he did it.”

An accusation Watson rejects.

“No," he said. "Ultimately, yes, I am running for district attorney, and I’m very proud to be running for district attorney as a Republican. This has nothing to do with that. Ultimately, again, it doesn’t matter who you are, or what party you affiliate with. You can’t commit election fraud. You can’t assist in committing election fraud.”



Watson says that right now case is set to go before the county judge. If found guilty, the defendants could serve up to a year in jail and a $4000 fine.