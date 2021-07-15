Lubbock SWAT Commander killed, four officers injured in Levelland standoff

The Levelland police chief says it all started with a traffic stop earlier in the day.

LEVELLAND, Texas — A SWAT Commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office was killed in a standoff in Levelland today. Four other officers are wounded, two in critical condition.

At last check, the scene there is still active.

"It's a bad day for us,” Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said. “As I know everybody is aware, we did lose one today. One of our first responders with the SWAT team that was on scene initially. It's tough for me to put in a lot of words with regard to that loss, for the fact that we will be mourning with his family and his family throughout the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office."

The Levelland police chief says it all started with a traffic stop earlier in the day. He says the driver “tried to bait a trooper into a confrontation but drove off.”

About an hour later, that driver was spotted in a neighborhood walking with what appeared to be a gun.

When police arrived on scene, he barricaded himself into a home and exchanged gunfire with officers.

The Lubbock SWAT team was called in and more gunfire was exchanged.