Dallas police officer hospitalized after deadly shooting suspect opened fire on law enforcement, officials say

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was shot Thursday while responding to a shooting in progress, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to DPD, officers were driving in the 4800 block of Scyene Road when they witnessed a suspect firing into a vehicle. When they turned their car around to respond, DPD said the suspect opened fire on the officers.

As the officers began returning fire, DPD said the suspect entered a car and drove away from the scene, and a chase began.

DPD said the suspect then began firing at officers again near the 4700 block of Second Avenue and officer was shot in the chest, but was saved by the bullet proof vest he was wearing.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, but DPD said they’re in stable condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene on foot. Shortly after 8 p.m., Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that the suspect was in custody.

A statement from the Dallas Police Department said he was taken into custody in 2000 block of South Valley Parkway in Lewisville. The department said additional details about the arrest will be released at a press conference on Monday.

DPD also said that the victim in the initial shooting call died from their injuries, and that their name will be released when next of kin is notified.

The department added that it determined that the initial shooting was not random, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

DPD released the following photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle in the shooting:

Chief Garcia said he visited with the officer who was shot, and that the officer was in good spirits.

"We're very lucky today," Garcia said.

Garcia then pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez reports that this is the ninth shooting involving an officer for Dallas PD in 2023, and the seventh where the officer was fired at first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.