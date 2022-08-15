54-year-old man sentenced to 48 years for sexual assault of a child, per Brazos Co. District Attorney

According to the victim, the abuse dates back to 2012.

BRYAN, Texas — A 54-year-old man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexual assault of a child, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

Roy Sanchez reportedly abused a female victim since she was 14 years old back in 2012, according to a report made by the victim in August 2017.

During Sanchez's trial, the victim claimed that Sanchez had become like a father figure to her, but failed to recognize that he had been grooming her before the abuse began, the DA said.

She also claimed that assaults would take place multiple times a week, the DA added.

According to a testimony from one of the victim's classmates, the victim had disclosed details of the abuse to her, and even personally witnessed Sanchez inappropriately touching the victim, the DA said.

During the trial, a recording of the victim was played for the jury that laid out a confrontation between Sanchez and the victim where Sanchez didn't deny that he had sexually abused her, the DA reported.

Furthermore, the victim explained that the abuse made it difficult for her to form relationships, and that she had struggled with her own mental state and suicide, the DA said.

Sanchez was then sentenced to 48 years in prison, according to the report.

Sanchez has been convicted before for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Burglary of a Building and Driving While Intoxicated, according to the report by the DA. All four convictions had resulted in prior prison sentences.