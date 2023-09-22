9 men federally charged with allegedly trafficking guns, drugs in Fort Worth

Officials say they were charged with a variety of offenses, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas has issued federal criminal charges against nine men accused of reportedly selling guns and drugs in Fort Worth.

Officials said the suspects were charged in three separate criminal complaints for a variety of offenses, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. The search warrants were executed this month, with eight of the nine defendants being arrested in Fort Worth by Fort Worth police officers and ATF agents.

Charged suspects include:

Dewayne Thomas, aka “DJ”, charged with felon in possession of a firearm (Glock 10mm pistol)

Anthony Williams, aka “Fresh,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Marvis Jones, aka “Twin,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Marquon McClain, aka “Flame,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Antwon Crosby, aka “Twon,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

AJ Anderson Williams, Jr., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Regina McDowell, aka “Lil Reg,” charged with felon in possession of a firearm (Canik 9mm pistol)

Officials say a series of ATF confidnetial informants and undercover agents made undercover drug and gun purchases from the defendants. Informants reportedly bought more than 94 grams of fentanyl pills, 57 grams of methamphetamine and nine firearms -- including one privately made firearm or "ghost gun -- over June and July.