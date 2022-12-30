Police are searching for active shooter in Robertson County, Sheriff's Office says

Police are searching the area for Joshua Ryan Herrin and they ask that people avoid the area.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for road closures on Old Hearne Road and Mumford Benchly Road due to reports of an active shooter on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:20 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, police have shut down Spur 231 at Old Hearne Road as well as Mumford Benchly Road.

Police have added that they are searching for Joshua Ryan Herrin who was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt with white lettering and camouflage pants.

Police say to not approach him if you spot him, but call 911 and report the location.

According to police, Herrin is considered to be armed and dangerous.

There is currently no other information at this time.

