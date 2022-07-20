Smith was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

BRYAN, Texas — Ainias Timothy Smith, a wide receiver for the A&M Aggies, was arrested by the Texas A&M University police based on Brazos County jail records.

On July 20, police arrested Smith for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possessing marijuana.

According to Brazos County Jail, Smith was pulled over for speeding on University Drive shortly after 2 am.

Officers had asked him to take a field sobriety test. After the search, police found a rolled joint and a loaded gun in Smith's vehicle.

According to records at the Brazos County Jail, Smith's bond is set at $4,000 and has not yet been posted.

Smith has accumulated 1,690 yards and 19 touchdowns in three years with the Aggies.

In 2021,Smith had 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns.