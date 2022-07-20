BRYAN, Texas — Ainias Timothy Smith, a wide receiver for the A&M Aggies, was arrested by the Texas A&M University police based on Brazos County jail records.
On July 20, police arrested Smith for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possessing marijuana.
According to Brazos County Jail, Smith was pulled over for speeding on University Drive shortly after 2 am.
Officers had asked him to take a field sobriety test. After the search, police found a rolled joint and a loaded gun in Smith's vehicle.
According to records at the Brazos County Jail, Smith's bond is set at $4,000 and has not yet been posted.
Smith has accumulated 1,690 yards and 19 touchdowns in three years with the Aggies.
In 2021,Smith had 509 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Smith was expected to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days on Thursday, July 21.