Man escapes death penalty, faces life plus 375 years in murder of Fulton County Detective

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting and killing a Fulton County Police Department Detective and several other offenses.

Amanuel Menghesha, who is 50-years-old, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other offenses, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office prosecution of this case and the court’s sentence makes it clear that attacks on our law enforcement officers have no place in our state,” Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

The department said that Menghesha "accepted a negotiated plea agreement in lieu of a death penalty trial."

Terence Avery Green served as a Fulton County Police Department Detective for 22 years and was from Eastpoint. He was shot and killed by Menghesha on March 4, 2015, while responding to a call that a man was going from house to house, banging on doors and firing a long barrel gun.

“Many of our officers worked with and cherished Detective Green during his time with us. Terence’s void will never be filled; however, his family, coworkers, and friends can hopefully gain some closure with this conviction”.

On the night of March 4, 2015, detectives said Menghesha fired shots into his neighbor's house, then came outside, firing at least 12 rounds at officers. Three of those hit Green.

"Detective Green was initially struck in the left upper arm," Twanesa Howard, Green's mother, said. "There was also a hole in his left shoulder and the left side of his head."

Officers shot back, and Menghesha was taken to Grady Hospital.

Menghesha's family said Green knew him and even stopped by his house every two weeks to check on the welfare of his 15-year-old daughter.