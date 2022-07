College Station Police said Adrian James Menorca Alambatin went missing around July 4 and was last seen on 1000 block of Guadalupe Drive.

BRYAN, Texas — College Station Police is investigating the disappearance of Adrian James Menorca Alambatin, 23.

Police reported Adrian is 5'7",160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

#MissingPerson 23 year old Adrian James Menorca Alambatin has been reported missing to the College Station Police... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, July 15, 2022

According to police, Alambatin was last seen on 1000 block of Guadalupe Drive at around 2:00 pm on July 4.