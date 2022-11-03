AMBER Alert discontinued, Franklin, Texas child safely found by Harris County authorities

FRANKLIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert was discontinued for a 12-year-old girl from Franklin, Texas.
According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Addison Alvarez was safely found by Harris County authorities.
The suspect was identified as Melissa Salazar, 35. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 100 pounds and is 5'3.
At this time, there is no known car or vehicle description. Salazar allegedly took Alvarez from her home on the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin around 11 p.m. Friday.
If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Franklin Police Department at 979-828-3444.