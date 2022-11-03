AMBER Alert discontinued, Franklin, Texas child safely found by Harris County authorities

Authorities said the suspect is a woman who took the child from her home around 11 p.m. Friday

FRANKLIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert was discontinued for a 12-year-old girl from Franklin, Texas.

According to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Addison Alvarez was safely found by Harris County authorities.

The suspect was identified as Melissa Salazar, 35. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 100 pounds and is 5'3.

At this time, there is no known car or vehicle description. Salazar allegedly took Alvarez from her home on the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin around 11 p.m. Friday.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Addison Alvarez from Franklin, TX, on 03/11/2022 pic.twitter.com/VNSMKvRQzW — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 12, 2022