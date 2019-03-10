AMARILLO, Texas — UPDATED: Within minutes of issuing an Amber Alert for a missing infant this morning, the Amarillo Police Department posted an update on its Facebook page saying the baby had been found safe.

Three-month-old Jamila Franklin was found with Aliyah Moore, 24, on the 2300 block of South Taylor in Amarillo. They said the investigation into Jamila's disappearance is ongoing, but she was not hurt.

Previous Story:

The Amarillo Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old infant who had been missing since Oct. 2.

Jamila Franklin is described as a black female who was born on June 11, 2019 and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Police are looking for Aliyah Moore, 24, in connection with Jamila's disappearance. Moore is described as a black female, about five feet, six inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street. Jamila's parents said they had left her in the care of Moore around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, but when they returned home, both were missing.

Moore was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150. Police said she is known to frequent motels on Amarillo Boulevard.

Authorities say Jamila is in grave danger. If you have any information, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-433-7017 or your local police department.

