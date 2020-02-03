FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Two children who had been abducted in Farmers Branch were found Sunday night on Maple Avenue in Dallas, according to police.

The stolen vehicle, a 2017 burgundy GMC Terrain, has not been found, police say.

Authorities called this the "best possible outcome," after an Amber Alert had been issued for the missing children.

A suspect stole a burgundy 2017 GMC Terrain around 3:30 p.m. with two children in the backseat while the owner was checking their mail, according to Farmers Branch police.

The GMC Terrain has a Texas license plate # HFL 1525.

The vehicle was last seen near 4000 Sigma Road in Farmers Branch.

The vehicle's front passenger side quarter panel is black and the front passenger side door is red.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the tip line 972-919-1406.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More from WFAA: