This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

A 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were found alive Monday morning after their mother was found dead Sunday night, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning, but the boys were later found alive after a tactical team entered an apartment in northeast Dallas.

The children were found in good condition, said Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Mitchell said police officials couldn't rush to put out an alert until after investigating what happened to the boys and their mother, whose body was found Sunday night.

"We had to obtain information. We had to confirm information," Mitchell said. "We just don't want to recklessly put out an Amber alert when there's not an actual Amber Alert."

Dallas police said they believed the boys were abducted by their 33-year-old father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Mitchell said Palmore was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he suffered a self-inflicted wound during the incident.

"We are so grateful that no one else was injured in this incident," Mitchell said.

The children's eyes were "wide-open and they were looking around" when they were found, according to Mitchell.

Photo of Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33

Texas Dept. of Public Safety

The boys were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday at Halston Apartments in the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas, according to authorities.

Dallas officers found the boys' mother, 26-year-old Latiffiney Rodger, dead in the apartment during a welfare check, officials said.

Police said the cause of her death was homicidal violence.

The Amber Alert, which was issued Monday morning, covered parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

A Dallas police car sat outside the Halston Apartments on Feb. 10, 2020. A woman was found killed there, and her two children are missing, police say.

Chris Sadeghi/WFAA

Police activated a regional Amber Alert after they discovered the children were missing during the investigation, officials said.

"Once we found that information out, then we released [the alert] immediately," Mitchell said.

Her death marks at least the 21st homicide in Dallas in 2020.

Anyone with information should call Dallas police at 214-671-4312.

More on WFAA: