Amber Alert Issued for three female juveniles taken from North Zulch home.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's office 45-year-old Sherrie Lewing unlawfully took her two daughters and infant grand-daughter and fled.

BRYAN, Texas — A Regional Amber alert has been issued for three ,juvenile, female family members who were taken from a North Zulch home.

According to the Madisonville Sheriff's Office 45-year-old Sherri Lewing from Panola County, Texas forced her way into a residence and removed three juveniles she did not have custody of who had been placed in the home by state officials.

The children who are taken are identified as her 16-year-old daughter Emerald Green, her 14-year-old daughter Mysti Green, and her 11-day old grand-daughter Paislee Gibson.

The children had been removed from Lewing’s care and custody based on presentation to a court in Panola County, TX on February 3, 2021. The court found that there was an immediate danger to the physical health and safety of the children involved.

Lewis left the scene with the children in a gold-colored, GMC, Yukon. It is believed she may be headed to the Houston area or Panola County, Texas.

Emerald Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and burgundy hair and was last seen wearing a green "Friends" long sleeve tee shirt and light blue jeans.

Mysti Green is described as a W/F with brown eyes and blonde hair wearing a green sweater and dark blue pants.

Paislee Gibson is described as being an 11 day old child with brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a purple and white onesie.