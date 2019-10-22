HOUSTON — The woman accused of kidnapping her ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old son is now charged with aggravated kidnapping.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday after Ingrid Urbina-Centeno, 26, allegedly took the boy Monday afternoon and threatened to kill him.

"I'm going to kill your son so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me," she told the boy's mother, according to Houston police.

Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes was found safe late Monday.

Left: Ingrid Urbina-Centeno, Right: 3-year-old Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes

KHOU

