Third bystander, a young teen, dies after Camaro crashes at car meet; driver in court overnight

Andrew Mock, 22, is accused of going well over 100 mph in his yellow Camaro at the time of the fatal crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused in a high-speed, deadly crash that happened as he showed off his Chevrolet Camaro at an underground car meet appeared in court overnight.

Also overnight, a third bystander — a young teenager — died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Andrew Mock, 22, is facing multiple charges for the fatal wreck, which happened as people gathered to watch cars late Sunday along Highway 290 near W. Little York in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said hundreds were standing along sidewalks on the frontage road as others showed off their vehicles. A witness recorded video of a yellow Camaro, allegedly driven by Mock, speed by and then crash into the back of another driver in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into the crowd of onlookers.

A 16-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man both died from their injuries soon after the crash. Others were treated for various injuries, and Life Flight responded to the scene.

A 14-year-old boy who was critically wounded also later died from his injuries, county officials confirmed to KHOU 11 News on Tuesday morning. Online, people claiming to be family members, have said the boys were brothers.

Bond conditions set

Mock, who is still in custody, was initially charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with serious injury. His bond late Monday was set at $30,000 for each of the two deaths and $20,000 for the assault charge. That could increase after the third death was later confirmed, however.

Mock is married and has a 1-year-old child, a factor the judge took into consideration when setting the bond conditions. If he posts bond and is released, Mock cannot drive without court approval.

"You are going to have to find a way to get to work. Because you will not drive you understand. No exceptions. Effective immediately until your cases are all disposed. You understand?" the judge said late Monday.

He also cannot contact the person who was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly after Mock told the crowd he was going to do a “fly by.” It is estimated he was going well over 100 mph at the time of the deadly incident.