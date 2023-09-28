Arlington, Texas, shooting: Suspect in custody after shots fired at car dealership along I-20, police say

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington shortly after 6:30 p.m. No one was injured except the suspect, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday evening at a car dealership located on the frontage road of Interstate 20 in Arlington shortly after 6:30 p.m., officials said.

Arlington Police said the scene is now secure.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Arlington police said that the suspected shooter at the scene they responded to at thje Vandergriff Honda dealership was down, alive and in custody.

Police said they were not aware of any other injuries at the scene.

In a post shared earlier in the evening by Arlington Police to X, formerly known as Twitter, police said its officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the scene, which is located along the frontage road of the highway, between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

One witness WFAA spoke with said she was in the process of wrapping up a test-drive in the parking lot of the dealership when she heard multiple gunshots ring out. She said she and her husband then ran down the street to hide. As she and her husband hid, the witness said multiple Honda employees began to show up nearby to her location, also seeking cover.

The witness said her husband then watched a gunman point a gun at someone, but that he couldn't see what happened next. According to the witness, she and her husband then heard around 20 more gunshots.

Police continue to maintain a heavy police presence in the area while their investigation remains ongoing.

As that investigation continues, police said they are closing down the frontage road to traffic, and diverting all traffic onto the eastbound stretch of the nearby highway.