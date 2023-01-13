Bryan PD arrest two men in connection to Nov. 30 homicide

Armando Mejia and Preston Thurmon, who police say was involved in a Nov. 30, 2022 homicide, were arrested.

BRYAN, Texas — Two men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 19-year-old man in late November were arrested, according to Bryan Police.

21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon went into custody on Friday in connection the homicide of David Lopez, who was killed on the evening of Nov. 30.

Authorities say shortly after 10 p.m. that night, Bryan Police Department dispatchers received a call stating that individuals entered into a house and that a man, who would later be identified as the deceased Lopez, was on the floor.

One witness told police another person in the house was woken up after hearing yelling from Lopez's room. The witness said they heard someone say "Where is the money?" and later led to an exchange of gunfire, the police report said.

The witness later found Lopez dead, according to Bryan PD's investigation report.

During investigation, police began to piece together the identities of the men. Authorities also received a Crime Stoppers tip on Dec. 5 that identified Mejia as one of the suspects involved, according to reports.

Later that same month, authorities were able to identify a silver Hyundai, which eventually led to the arrests of Mejia and Thurmon.

When interviewed by police, Thurmon allegedly admitted that he and Mejia went to Lopez's home to rob him because Lopez "had weed and money," and was promised a portion of the money.