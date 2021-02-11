Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who robbed the PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Avenue on Nov. 2, 2021.
The identities of the robbers remain unknown. Authorities believe the two to be in their late teens to early 20s.
Officials say that one suspect, described as 5'10" to 6'0", wore a black ski mask, dark dray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers, and black lightweight gloves.
The other suspect was described as an approximately 5'4" black man with a slim build and a gray mask over his face. Additionally, the man wore a baseball hat, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers, and black lightweight gloves.
After fleeing the scene, the two fled in a black 2009 Honda Accord, according to authorities.
Witnesses say the duo appeared to be young and agile.
Individuals with information about the location of the wanted individuals can contact Grimes County Crime Stoppers by phone at (936) 873-2000 or online at p3tips.com.