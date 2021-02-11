Armed duo wanted for Nov. 2021 Navasota bank robbery

The two suspects, both believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, fled the scene in a 2009 black Honda Accord.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and Navasota Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two masked suspects who robbed the PNC Navasota bank at 603 E. Washington Avenue on Nov. 2, 2021.

The identities of the robbers remain unknown. Authorities believe the two to be in their late teens to early 20s.

Officials say that one suspect, described as 5'10" to 6'0", wore a black ski mask, dark dray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers, and black lightweight gloves.

The other suspect was described as an approximately 5'4" black man with a slim build and a gray mask over his face. Additionally, the man wore a baseball hat, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers, and black lightweight gloves.

Witnesses say the duo appeared to be young and agile.

WANTED The masked, armed duo who robbed PNC Bank @ 603 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota, TX on 11/2/2021. The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. They escaped in a black 2009 Honda Accord. Call tips to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000. #bcstx pic.twitter.com/yRxp7qzYyK — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) August 11, 2022