Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, boy shot and killed while lying in bed

The suspect has been identified as Denzel Perkins, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He has been charged with felony murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after being charged in connection with the murder of a young boy who was shot while lying in bed.

The suspect has been identified as Denzel Perkins, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He has been charged with felony murder, the sheriff said.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired June 16.

The deadly shooting happened on June 12 on McNair Street, near the East Freeway in the Cloverleaf area.

Investigators said 8-year-old Paul Vasquez was in bed when someone fired several shots into his mobile home. Paul's two brothers and their mother were in the house at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Days after the shooting, investigators released surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle with hopes someone would be able to recognize it and lead them to the suspects.

The morning after the drive-by shooting, a neighbor said his wife noticed the suspect's car.

"The next day, my wife came out to let two of our dogs outside and when she did, she happened to see this suspected vehicle," Frank Staley said. "They were probably trying to go back by and see what damage they done."

Staley said his wife knew it was the same car because of the damaged bumper.

Neighbors said they believe the shooting was targeted based on the number of bullet holes that were found on the home.

Paul attended nearby Cloverleaf Elementary, according to Galena Park ISD.

Early in the investigation, homicide detectives said they believe they were looking for two suspects. It's unknown if that's still the case.