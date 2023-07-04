x
Crime

Arrest made in April 1 Brenham birthday party shooting

City officials confirmed to KAGS that the juvenile, a resident of Washington County, was arrested on Wednesday with help from the Texas Rangers.

BRENHAM, Washington County — Editor's Note: The article video is from KAGS's previous coverage of a related event to this story.

Over a month after a shooting took the life of 17-year-old Marquise Deshawn Williams in Brenham, an arrest has been made in connection to the case.

The 16-year-old juvenile from Washington County was arrested by Brenham Police with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. They are currently in juvenile custody, according to Brenham PD.

The April 2 shooting on East Tom Green Street near Brenham Junior High School also injured another individual, but they were released after receiving medical treatment.

