Arrest made in April 1 Brenham birthday party shooting

City officials confirmed to KAGS that the juvenile, a resident of Washington County, was arrested on Wednesday with help from the Texas Rangers.

BRENHAM, Washington County —

Over a month after a shooting took the life of 17-year-old Marquise Deshawn Williams in Brenham, an arrest has been made in connection to the case.

The 16-year-old juvenile from Washington County was arrested by Brenham Police with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. They are currently in juvenile custody, according to Brenham PD.