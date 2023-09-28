ATM stolen from Temple 7-11, police say

The Temple Police Department said an ATM was stolen from a Temple 7-11 on Sept. 28, but there is no evidence to confirm it was connected to other recent ATM thefts.

TEMPLE, Texas — An ATM was stolen from a Temple 7-11 convenience store on Sept. 28, according to the Temple Police Department.

Temple PD said officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of S. 31st St. around 5:25 a.m. to a call about suspects stealing an ATM. Dispatch reportedly stated the suspects had fled the scene in a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said another call came in of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive. When officers arrived at that location, they reportedly found the same vehicle unoccupied and running.

Police said the ignition of the vehicle had been "punched", indicating that it was likely stolen. Officers said they found commercial-grade cable tied to the rear of the truck and tools and masks inside.

Officers said a witness told them they had heard a "loud bang" and saw the suspects moving the ATM out of the truck's bed to the ground and then into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Temple PD said the Tahoe, which they also believe to be stolen, was found around 7 a.m. by Hewitt police, and the ATM was found abandoned at a nearby park.

Temple PD stated the suspects successfully broke into the machine, but it is not known at this time how much money was stolen.

Though there are many similarities between this theft and two other recent ATM thefts, said Temple PD, there is currently no evidence to confirm if the incidents are linked or connected.

No further information has been released at this time.