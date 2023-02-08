Attempted search leads to an officer-involved shooting in College Station, police say

According to police, the roadway at Spring Loop that was closed, has since been reopened.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says an officer-involved shooting occurred following an attempt to serve a search warrant at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 900 block of Spring Loop in College Station and officers temporarily shut down the roadway at the scene of the investigation.

College Station police say they have since reopened the roadway, but investigators are still on the scene.

According to police, a news briefing on the incident will be scheduled for later today.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is currently no other information available.

10:00am - The roadway at Spring Loop is back open. Investigators are still on scene. 9:00am - The College Station... Posted by College Station Police Department on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Stay with KAGS as this story develops