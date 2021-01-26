Austin SWAT responding to possible hostage situation at doctor's office off MoPac

Police are on scene at the 1900 block of West 35th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of an armed subject near MoPac Expressway.

As of 5:45 p.m., officials said a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, is currently working on the 1900 block of West 35th St. Police said officers responded to what was initially a "disturbance at a building" 911 call.

Initial reports indicate the suspect may have entered a nearby medical office and taken an unknown number of people hostage. As of 8 p.m., police could only confirm it is an ongoing and active SWAT situation at a commercial building.

At 8:21 p.m., KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski tweeted that the suspect in the hostage situation appears to be a doctor, based on audible transmission to the suspect by APD. Plohetski had previously stated that there were indications at least one other doctor is among the hostages.

BREAKING: The suspect in the hostage situation appears to be another doctor, based on audible transmissions to him by APD:



“You don’t deserve to go through this..for all you have done for others...that is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.” — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 27, 2021

By 6:45 p.m., APD's mobile command center had arrived on the scene. APD, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are on scene as of 8 p.m.

APD said a few nearby homes were evacuated. The department is encouraging everyone to stay clear of the area within at least a two- to three-block range.

(Video courtesy of Shiv Mishra and Nicolas Baumann)

