Recognize this vehicle? APD searching for woman's SUV after her body was found in northwest Austin

APD is still investigating the death of 33-year-old Melissa Davis after her body was discovered during a grass fire last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — A search is underway for a vehicle connected to the death of a woman in northwest Austin.

Firefighters discovered her body as they responded to the grass fire and contacted APD. Davis was then pronounced dead about 20 minutes after APD arrived at the scene. While its investigation into her death is ongoing, APD is now searching for her vehicle as part of its homicide investigation.

APD says Davis was driving a blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with Texas license plate KYV3765. It's unclear at this time where the vehicle was last seen.

Davis is Austin's 47th homicide so far this year, according to police.

If you spot the 4Runner or have any information on Davis' death, you're urged to contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit a tip to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting their website or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information leading to an arrest.