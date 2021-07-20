College Station Police arrest suspect hours after two Wells Fargo robberies

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank locations on Southwest Parkway and on Rock Prairie Drive.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

College Station Police arrested a 21-year-old in connection to the two robberies that took place earlier Tuesday.

Waseem Khali, a Houston resident, was arrested hours after the reported robberies at the Wells Fargo Rock Prairie location and the bank on Southwest Parkway. He was charged with two counts of robbery and evading a vehicle, according to police.

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

College Station Police said there are two bank locations that have been robbed. One is the Wells Fargo Rock Prairie location and the bank on Southwest Parkway.

Both locations are closed for the rest of the day.

How many suspects involved have not been released by the CSPD, however, we do know at least one person is in custody at this time.

-Around 2:15, Wells Fargo’s on 1801 Rock Prairie Rd and 200 South West parkway in College Station were robbed.

- Suspects fled the scene heading south leading police on a +100 mph chase.

-Suspects car went off road near the Navasota River and at least one person is in custody. — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) July 20, 2021

Previous Story: 2:30 p.m.

The College Station Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery that happened at a Wells Fargo Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities reported the suspect took off in a vehicle on Highway 6 towards Navasota going more than 100 miles per hour. The car went off the road near Navasota and police said the suspect is in custody.

We have a crew at the scene of the bank robbery and will bring you more information as it becomes available.