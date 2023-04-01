Bastrop County murder suspect leads police on chase through the Brazos Valley

Six local law enforcement agencies joined the chase before it came to an end in Navasota, according to police.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Police say a murder suspect from Bastrop County led six Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended with a crash in Navasota on Wednesday, Jan. 4 shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, the Texas DPS, Brazos and Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Bryan, College Station and Navasota Police Department all helped during the pursuit that began near North Earl Rudder Freeway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan, Texas.

Police say the suspect led the chase southbound on Earl Rudder Freeway all the way to the State Highway 6 and Robert Road intersection in Navasota, Texas.

According to police, the suspect slammed into a Chevrolet SUV and then got hit by a patrol car, ending the chase in a violent crash between State Highway 6 and nearby railroad tracks.

The driver of the SUV was unharmed, police say.

Upon approaching the crash, police say the suspect appeared to clearly have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, medical treatment was provided to the suspect on scene and they were airlifted to Bryan Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Navasota police say they are working with Bastrop County authorities to get this investigation completed.

The identity of the suspect has not been released and there is currently no other information available.

