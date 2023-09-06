Brazos County Sheriff's Office: dangerous narcotics and firearms discovery leads to two arrests

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Timothy Bridgewater and Alexandria Miller were both arrested in connection to a traffic stop by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office that took place on Wednesday involving a "substantial amount of drugs and firearms", according to a release.
During the traffic stop, deputies discovered and seized the following items:
- 60.6 grams of crack cocaine
- 12.2 grams of MDMA pills
- 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine
- .32 ounces of marijuana
- A firearm with two loaded magazines
Bridgewater has been arrested on four separate charges. The charges include manufacture and delivery of both penalty group 1 and 2 drugs, possession of a dangerous drug, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Texas.
Miller has been charged with possession of marijuana.
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office did not detail where the traffic stop took place.
