Brazos County Sheriff's Office: dangerous narcotics and firearms discovery leads to two arrests

Timothy Bridgewater and Alexandria Miller were arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Timothy Bridgewater and Alexandria Miller were both arrested in connection to a traffic stop by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office that took place on Wednesday involving a "substantial amount of drugs and firearms", according to a release.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered and seized the following items:

  • 60.6 grams of crack cocaine
  • 12.2 grams of MDMA pills
  • 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine
  • .32 ounces of marijuana
  • A firearm with two loaded magazines

Bridgewater has been arrested on four separate charges. The charges include manufacture and delivery of both penalty group 1 and 2 drugs, possession of a dangerous drug, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Texas.

Miller has been charged with possession of marijuana.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office did not detail where the traffic stop took place.

