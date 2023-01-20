Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves

According to Crime Stoppers, the two stole a safe and a donation box from the Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley containing thousands of dollars on Jan. 11.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined.

In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one of the men was seen wearing a dark red baseball cap backwards, a mask over his mouth, and a dark-colored jacket.

Those with information on the identities or the whereabouts of the individuals are advised to reach out to local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.