Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves

NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined.
In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one of the men was seen wearing a dark red baseball cap backwards, a mask over his mouth, and a dark-colored jacket.
Those with information on the identities or the whereabouts of the individuals are advised to reach out to local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers also say that a cash reward can be received for the arrest of the suspects.