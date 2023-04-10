HPD: Wanted man tried to shoot hotel clerk in head during robbery but gun jammed

The robbery happened at a hotel off the Beltway at Westheimer on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man who robbed a southwest-side hotel at gunpoint last weekend.

It happened at a hotel off the southbound feeder road of Beltway 8 just south of Westheimer Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was seen on the surveillance video walking into the hotel lobby and acting as if he were a customer. He waited until everyone left the lobby and then pulled out a gun and jumped over the counter.

When he demanded money from the drawer, according to police, a fight broke out between the suspect and the hotel clerk.

During the fight, the suspect tried to shoot the clerk in the head, but his gun jammed, police said. The suspect fixed his gun and then shot the clerk in the stomach.

The suspect took cash from behind the counter and left the hotel in an unknown direction.

Video of the robbery

Suspect description

Police described the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old and between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. They think he weighed about 150 pounds and was wearing a multicolored jacket with a pullover, red pants and a backpack.

How to help

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers app.

