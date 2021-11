The 17-year-old was detained after her father was found with multiple stab wounds to the stomach, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A man was stabbed to death during an argument early Saturday in west Houston.

We're told Houston police have taken his 17-year-old daughter into custody.

It happened about 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bentworth near Briar Forest Drive.

It's still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Investigators said the man died at the scene from wounds to his stomach.