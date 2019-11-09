SPRING, Texas — Homicide investigators are in Spring where a fisherman found the body of a person on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff's officials say the fisherman found the person's body in Cypress Creek, in the 4200 block of Treaschwig Road.

The fisherman found the body wrapped in a blanket near the creek, an HCSO official said, and that it had not been there very long.

Investigators have not publicly identified the person, nor have they been able to determine the body's gender.

No other information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

