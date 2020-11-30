Police investigating after woman found dead on UH campus

Police believe the woman may have been homelesss and that her death may have been natural.

HOUSTON — A body was found on the University of Houston's campus Monday morning, Houston police confirmed.

The body, which police have only identified as a woman, was found by a maintenance worker around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Houston police were called to the scene and the first responding officer said they recognized the woman as someone they had come in contact with before. That officer said the woman is believed to be homeless.

The woman has not been positively identified.

Police said they have reason to believe her death may have been natural, but they are investigating to make sure.

This continues to be a developing story.

Asst Chief @Sd_Victorian Media Briefing on Female Found Deceased Outside U of H Building https://t.co/QJfERbZPay — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 30, 2020

