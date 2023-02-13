HPD: Body found 'in advanced stages of decomposition' outside businesss in SE Houston

A homicide investigation is underway after the body was discovered at a car wash Monday morning.

HOUSTON — A body was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the remains were found just after 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Selinsky Rd. intersection.

Police said they were responding to a report of a dead person at an abandoned car wash. Paramedics directed them to one of the bays where the body was discovered "in advanced stages of decomposition."

Initially, police said the victim was a man, but later said the cause of death, identity and gender are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

An investigation into how the person died is pending based on the results of an autopsy. Anyone with information on the case should contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

