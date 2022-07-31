Million dollar bond for suspect arrested for Temple hitchhiker stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas — A bond has been set for $1 million dollars for hitchhiker stabbing suspect 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell.
Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker in Temple on July 28.
Boswell was arrested Saturday morning after a tip off by a caller led Rockdale Officers to arrest Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79.
Boswell was booked in Bell County jail on a murder charge, according to jail records.
6 News will keep you updated when more information is released.
