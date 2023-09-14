North Texas teen killed by stepfather hours after verbal disturbance call, officials say

He was booked into Wise County jail for murder early Wednesday morning, according to online records.

BOYD, Texas — A Boyd man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his stepson on Tuesday night.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA they have an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Caleb White, who Akin said was shot and killed by his stepfather, 37-year-old Joshua Lawrence Earwood. Akin told WFAA the shooting happened following a family dispute, and deputies recovered the weapon they believe was used in the shooting.

Earwood was arrested and booked into the Wise County jail early Wednesday morning. Earwood's bond was set at $350,000, according to jail records.

White's family shared these photos of him with WFAA:

White had only two credits left to earn before being eligible to graduate from Boyd High School, according to longtime family friend and Kountry Roads Grill owner Jackie Holland.

Boyd High School also posted that a counselor response team was available to those who need it.

Holland told WFAA that White had also recently obtained his Texas driver's license and signed up the be an organ donor.

"Caleb was a good kid," Holland said. "Caleb would give you his heart, his shirt off his back."

Holland said Earwood's actions and arrest for White's murder caught her by surprise.

"I'd never in a hundred years would have thought he would have shot him," she said.

Sarah Martin works at Holland's restaurant Kountry Roads Grill and recently met White's younger siblings -- a teen boy and girl who, unfortunately, were home during the shooting. She felt compelled to help the family too. She's collecting donations for White's funeral. She's also part of the meal train for his family.

Funeral services are pending until White's family has enough money to pay for it. Holland and Martin are hoping the donations collected at Kountry Roads Grill will be enough.