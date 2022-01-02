Brazos Co. agencies form human trafficking task force

There are several warning signs people should watch out for when it comes to human trafficking.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Brazos County agencies have banded together and created a task force to fight human trafficking in the area. The task force includes members from law enforcement, medical staff and other groups in Brazos County. Amanda Buenger, the executive director of Unbound BCS, said it was a group effort to get these agencies together.

“This is a multidisciplinary task force that’s come together. Prosecution, recovery, protect we try to cover all the wrap around services for youth that’s recovered," Buenger said.

Buenger said the decision came after Unbound BCS, along with several others from other agencies, gathered at multiple meetings to discuss the prevalence of human trafficking in the area. She said Unbound BCS actively advocates for survivors of trafficking.

“Our agency specifically is the advocate agency so we dispatch advocates to the crisis scene. They immediately start engaging with the client in a trust-based way, trauma informed way," Buenger said.

MYTH: Human Trafficking only occurs in big cities. TRUTH: Human Trafficking occurs EVERYWHERE! Posted by Scotty's House on Thursday, January 20, 2022

She also shared there are several warning signs people should watch out for when it comes to human trafficking.

“We’re really cognizant of runaway populations, trouble at home, exposure to substances, sexual abuse, abuse, domestic violence, Buenger said. "Of course none of these are dispositive but in totality could potentially raise some red flags."

The new human trafficking task force's goal remains protecting and serving survivors of human trafficking. By showing victims this support, she wants more people to be comfortable coming forward to ask for help.