Drive-by shooting reported in Brazos County on Redbud Drive

Authorities are going door to door asking for witnesses to come forward.

BENCHLEY, Texas — Brazos County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. on Redbud Drive in Benchley.

It was reported that a car drove up to the home and fired several shots before driving off. Authorities said no one was hurt but they are looking for suspect vehicle. It was described as a white sedan with four doors.

If you have any information, please contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Department at 979-361-4906. Authorities continue to gather evidence at the scene and knock on doors to talk with people about what they may have heard or seen.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.