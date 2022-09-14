x
Crime

Brazos County Constables apprehend New York fugitive

David Whitman, a man on the run from felony charges in Buffalo, New York, was captured Tuesday by Brazos County deputies.
Credit: KAGS Digital

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Constables apprehended a fugitive who was fleeing felony charges from Buffalo, New York on Tues, Sept. 13, according to authorities.

33-year-old David Whitman was arrested by Brazos County detectives after multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials, and other government persons, according to authorities. Whitman reportedly has been in the Brazos County area for approximately two years after fleeing New York in an attempt to escape felony charges.

Whitman's demeanor was described as openly hostile by authorities, and reportedly made threatening statements while claiming he is a trained fighter.

Whitman is currently in custody of the Brazos County Sheriff and awaiting extraction to Erie County in New York, according to authorities. 

